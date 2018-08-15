Bears coach Matt Nagy confirmed Robinson will play in Saturday's preseason game at Denver, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.

With coach and player on the same page, Robinson will make his first in-game appearance since suffering a torn ACL in Week 1 of last season. He'll probably be eased in with a modest snap count, but he could get a lot of run in the third week of the preseason, which will serve as the final tune-up for a Chicago offense looking to build chemistry between a first-time head coach, a second-year quarterback and a new group of wide receivers. Free of limitations throughout training camp, Robinson is a clear favorite to serve as Mitchell Trubisky's top option.

