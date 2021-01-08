Robinson (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's wild-card game at New Orleans.
After logging a routine maintenance day Thursday, Robinson returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and was cleared to suit up this weekend. On the season, he averaged 9.4 targets per game, and while he received a smaller workload than that against the Saints back in Week 8, he still managed to put up six catches (on seven targets) for 87 yards and one touchdown. No. 2 wide receiver Darnell Mooney didn't practice at all this week and is questionable for Sunday, a context that may help Robinson reach double-digit looks for the seventh time in the current campaign.