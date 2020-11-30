Robinson caught eight passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns in Chicago's 41-25 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

With the Bears falling way behind on the scoreboard early, the defensive backs made it a point to keep Robinson in front of them, keeping him from any long gains, but fortunately, there was plenty of room underneath, and after receiving 13 targets, he ended up with one of his best fantasy performances of the season. He's posted at least 70 yards in all but three games this season, and he continues to have one of the highest scoring floors of all wide receivers.