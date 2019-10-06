Bears' Allen Robinson: Scores twice
Robinson caught seven passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears' 24-21 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
The Bears came out completely flat in this contest and trailed 17-0 at the half, but that set the stage for Robinson to go off in the second half. In addition to making a ridiculous contested catch in double coverage for 32 yards, he led the team with eight targets and scored Chicago's only receiving touchdowns. He's been targeted at least seven times in each game this season while falling below 60 yards just once, and after his Week 6 bye, he'll continue to be a strong weekly fantasy starter.
