Robinson (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The knee injury initially was reported last Friday, with Robinson listed as questionable heading into the Week 13 loss to Detroit. His 74 percent snap share in the contest was a season low, but he still led the team in receiving yards (75) and tied TE Cole Kmet for the lead in targets (seven). Robinson could return to his regular workload Sunday, with the Bears hanging on for dear life in the NFC wild-card race.