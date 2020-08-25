Coach Matt Nagy said he isn't too worried about Robinson's ankle injury, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
Robinson has been held out of practice since Sunday with what's believed to be a minor ankle injury. He's entering the final season of a three-year contract, and his 2019 performance would seem to make him a prime candidate for an extension, even though the Bears already have a slew of significant financial commitments for 2021 and beyond. Robinson finished last season No. 3 in targets (154) and No. 5 in target share (27 percent), posting a 63.6 percent catch rate and 7.4 YPT in an offense that completed 64.0 percent of its passes for 6.2 YPA. He accounted for 32.1 percent of the Bears' receiving yards and 35.0 percent of their receiving TDs (seven of 20).
More News
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Misses time with ankle injury•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Hasn't been offered extension•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Willing to discuss extension•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Leads team in receiving•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Leads team in receiving•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Leads team in receiving•