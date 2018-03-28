Bears' Allen Robinson: Should benefit from downfield passing attack

Bears head coach Matt Nagy will install an offense with a fast pace while consistently attacking downfield, which should prove favorable for Robinson (knee), Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Robinson proved to be a dynamic downfield threat in 2015, averaging 17.5 yards per reception and 14 touchdowns before struggling in 2016, largely due to the terrible inaccuracy shown by Blake Bortles that season. Though he'll be coming off a lost season following ACL surgery, Robinson should be in store for a huge bounce-back season in his first season in an offense that projects to be pass heavy and aggressive.