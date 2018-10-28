Bears' Allen Robinson: Sitting out Week 8
Robinson (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.
The wideout managed to play through the same injury in the Bears' Week 7 loss to the Patriots but logged only one reception for four yards, both of which were season lows. Robinson didn't demonstrate much progress during the current week after practicing just once on a limited basis, so the Bears will err on the side of caution and give him some additional time off to recover from the lingering issue. He'll set his sights on returning to the field in the Bears' next game Nov. 4 against the Bills, but his absence in Week 8 opens up added snaps and targets at receiver for the likes of Taylor Gabriel, Anthony Miller and Kevin White.
