Bears' Allen Robinson: Slated to practice Thursday
Coach Matt Nagy said Robinson (hip) is expected to practice Thursday, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Robinson was held out of Wednesday's session due to a hip injury, but Nagy merely termed it a "maintenance day." The preceding seems to signal Robinson's availability for Week 15 isn't in peril. However, Thursday's practice report will reveal how many reps he was able to handle.
