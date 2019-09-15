Robinson caught four passes for 41 yards yards in Chicago's Week 2 victory over the Broncos.

After a fantastic Week 1 performance, the Chicago coaching staff took the ball out of Mitch Trubisky's hands and let the running game take over, which impacted Robinson's fantasy day, though he did lead the team with seven targets. Another problem he faced was that Denver placed their top quarterback, Chris Harris, on him for most of the afternoon, which certainly didn't give his quarterback an easy target to throw to. The Bears will need to throw more in most of their upcoming games, so Robinson should settle in as a steady fantasy option.

