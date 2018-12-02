Robinson brought in five of nine targets for 79 yards in the Bears' 30-27 overtime loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Robinson checked in a distant second in receptions and receiving yardage to Tarik Cohen on the day, but his line was certainly a welcome sight after consecutive sub-40-yard efforts. Robinson's production has been a bit spotty in his first Bears season, but he's now averaged between Sunday's 15.8 and 22.2 yards per catch in three of his past four contests. Robinson will look to continue making an impact downfield in a Week 14 showdown against the Rams.