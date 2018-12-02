Bears' Allen Robinson: Solid complementary receiving day
Robinson brought in five of nine targets for 79 yards in the Bears' 30-27 overtime loss to the Giants on Sunday.
Robinson checked in a distant second in receptions and receiving yardage to Tarik Cohen on the day, but his line was certainly a welcome sight after consecutive sub-40-yard efforts. Robinson's production has been a bit spotty in his first Bears season, but he's now averaged between Sunday's 15.8 and 22.2 yards per catch in three of his past four contests. Robinson will look to continue making an impact downfield in a Week 14 showdown against the Rams.
More News
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Quiet in Thanksgiving win•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Posts 39 yards•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Spectacular effort in Week 10 win•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Calls himself '100 percent'•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Logs full practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...