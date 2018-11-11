Robinson (groin) brought in six of eight targets for 133 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears' 34-22 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Robinson made a splash in his return from a two-game absence, generating a season high in receiving yards while also scoring multiple touchdowns for the first time in a Bears uniform. The 25-year-old looked to be at full health while hauling in 36- and 26-yard scoring throws from Mitchell Trubisky, an encouraging sign for both the Bears and fantasy owners. Robinson will look to put together a successful encore against the Vikings in a big Week 11 divisional clash.