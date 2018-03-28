Bears' Allen Robinson: Stands to benefit from downfield passing attack
Head coach Matt Nagy will install an offense with a fast pace while consistently attacking downfield, reports.
Robinson proved to be a dynamic downfield threat in the 2015 campaign with 17.5 yards per reception that parlayed into 1400 yards and 14 touchdowns before struggling in 2016, largely due to the terrible inaccuracy shown by Blake Bortles that year. Look for Robinson to be a vital element of the Chicago offensive attack, which should lead to the receiver having a huge bounce-back season in an offense that projects to be pass heavy and aggressive.
