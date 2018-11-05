Bears' Allen Robinson: Still viewed as day-to-day
Coach Matt Nagy said Monday he still consider Robinson (groin) day-to-day.
Robinson played through his groin issue in a Week 7 loss to New England, then sat out the past two weeks as the Bears cruised to easy wins over the Jets and Bills. A more aggressive approach could be in order ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions, but we won't have a better idea until the Wednesday practice report is released.
More News
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Inactive for Week 9•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Listed as questionable after limited practice•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Held out of practice again•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: No practice reps Wednesday•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Sitting out Week 8•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Not expected to play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patterson now eligible at RB
The Patriots are using Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back, so CBS is allowing Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 10
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.