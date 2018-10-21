Bears' Allen Robinson: Suiting up in Week 7
Robinson (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Robinson didn't practice fully any day this week while nursing the injury, but the Bears deemed him fit to play after he completed his pregame workout Sunday. Though he should stick in the starting lineup for Chicago, it's possible the wideout's snaps are managed more carefully than usual while he tends to the groin issue. If that's the case, more work could be in store for the likes of Taylor Gabriel, Anthony Miller and Trey Burton.
