Robinson (knee) is active for Monday's game versus the Vikings.
After being listed as limited on Bears injury reports Thursday through Saturday, Robinson was tagged with a 'questionable' designation. Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio seemed to clear up Robinson's status earlier Monday, and indeed the team has cleared him to play Week 10. Robinson has a nice matchup on tap against a Minnesota secondary that is banged up and has given up 9.3 yards per target and an NFL-worst 16 touchdowns to wide receivers in eight contests this season.
