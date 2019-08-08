Bears' Allen Robinson: Taking seat in exhibition opener
Robinson won't suit up for Thursday's preseason game versus the Panthers.
Despite staying health all offseason, Robinson will be held out by coach Matt Nagy in the exhibition opener. Robinson will be joined by Taylor Gabriel and Cordarrelle Patterson on the sidelines, leaving the likes of Anthony Miller, Javon Wims, Riley Ridley and Marvin Hall to man wide receiver.
More News
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Enjoys healthy offseason•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Blows up against Philly•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Appears ready for playoff game•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Optimism for speedy return•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Missing regular-season finale•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Expected to miss Week 17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Where have all the tight ends gone?
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Travis Kelce, George Kittle and several more tight ends and...
-
What to watch on Thursday night
Heath Cummings says he'll be watching the Cardinals offense closely. Here's what else he's...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Jacobs
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Did Zeke fall in our latest mock?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team, non-PPR mock draft and where players...
-
TEs worth waiting for in drafts
Want to wait until late on Draft Day to find a tight end to help you get off to a good start?...
-
Fantasy Fallout: Duke to the Texans
Duke Johnson's trade to the Houston Texans means big things for four different running backs,...