Robinson caught seven passes for 81 yards in the Bears' 24-17 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

With the Bears missing multiple starters along the offensive line, Nick Foles had little time to throw, but after hauling in a contested 27-yard pass late in the game, Robinson ended the game with with a solid fantasy performance despite the difficult circumstances. Although he's only scored three times this season, he's posted at least 70 yards in all but two games, and he remains as one of the most steady weekly producers at wide receiver.