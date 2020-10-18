Robinson caught five passes for 53 yards in Chicago's 23-16 victory over the Panthers on Sunday.

With the Bears leading for most of the contest, the passing attack was very conservative, and Robinson was the only Chicago receiver to catch a pass of longer than 20 yards, and although the team had the ball on multiple occasions in the red zone, Robinson failed to see an end-zone target. This was the first time since Week 2 that he's failed to reach 90 yards passing in a game, and he remains a wide receiver with one of the highest weekly scoring floors in the league.