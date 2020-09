Robinson caught five of nine targets for 74 yards in the Bears' 27-23 win over Detroit on Sunday.

Robinson had to deal with a number of erratic passes, but as usual, he hauled in a number of contested catches to post a solid fantasy performance. He was also targeted in the end zone, but the ball was slightly overthrown. With a solid weekly scoring floor along with a consistently high target share, Robinson should continue to be a top-12 receiver in weekly lineups.