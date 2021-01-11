Robinson caught six passes for 55 yards in Chicago's 21-9 loss to the Saints in the wild-card round.

Robinson had a pair of catches on a drive early in the third quarter along with three receptions on the last drive with time running out, but otherwise, he had very little opportunity for targets in a game the Saints dominated in time of possession. On the season, he caught 102 passes for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns, which was the third straight season he's posted at least 1,147 yards and six scores. He'll be headed to unrestricted free agency this offseason, and regardless of his landing spot, Robinson should remain a solid fantasy option at wide receiver.