Bears' Allen Robinson: Targeted seven times

Robinson caught seven passes for 77 yards in Chicago's 16-6 victory over the Vikings on Sunday.

Robinson was dominating the Minnesota secondary throughout the first half, as he was the main option in Chicago's passing attack. However, once the Bears took firm control of this game early in the second half, they took the air out of the football, and the focus on the running game made Robinson a nonfactor the rest of the way. He's been targeted at least seven times in each game this season, and he's established a solid weekly scoring floor, and it's likely just a matter of time until he has a matchup that allows him to show the upside that fantasy owners had hoped for when drafting him.