Coach Matt Nagy said Robinson may be impacted by a rib injury at Wednesday's practice, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Robinson has been injured at times during his first season in Chicago, with a groin issue forcing back-to-back absences Weeks 8 and 9. In seven ensuing games, he's racked up a 30-469-2 line on 51 targets as the Bears locked up the NFC North title. With a first-round bye on the line -- a Bears win at Minnesota must coincide with a Rams loss to the 49ers -- Robinson likely will do everything in his power to take the field Sunday. As a result, his practice reps will be monitored closely as the weekend approaches.