Robinson (knee) is expected to suit up against the Vikings on Monday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Robinson is officially listed as questionable for Monday Night Football due to a knee injury, but it sounds as though the Bears are preparing for the No. 1 wideout to be available. If he's indeed active, Robinson will look to take advantage of his matchup against a Minnesota secondary that's surrendered 287.9 receiving yards per game (30th) to opposing pass catchers. Though he's only scored three times this season, Robinson has offered steady fantasy production by accumulating at least 70 yards in all but two contests.