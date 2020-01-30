Bears' Allen Robinson: Willing to discuss extension
Robinson is willing to sign an extension, noting that he still hopes to play the rest of his career with the Bears, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.
Entering the third season of a three-year, $42 million contract, Robinson is scheduled for a $15 million cap hit in 2020, per overthecap.com. His next deal presumably will be larger in terms of average annual value, but that doesn't necessarily mean the 2020 cap charge will increase if he signs an extension. The 26-year-old wide receiver enjoyed a rebound campaign in 2019, producing career highs for targets (154) and receptions (98) as well as his best marks since 2015 for receiving yardage (1,147) and touchdowns (seven). The sketchy quarterback situation in Chicago could be a relevant factor that dissuades Robinson from taking a team-friendly deal.
