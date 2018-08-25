Robinson will skip Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Robinson is among 31 Bears players who will sit out Saturday's preseason contest, seemingly joining the rest of the team's starters on the sidelines. It remains to be seen whether the coaching staff intends to reinsert starters for the preseason finale, but Robinson should be ready to roll as the team's top wideout for Week 1.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • andrew-luck.jpg

    WR Tiers 4.0

    Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    RB Tiers 4.0

    Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 4.0

    Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...