Bears' Allen Robinson: Won't play Saturday
Robinson will skip Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Robinson is among 31 Bears players who will sit out Saturday's preseason contest, seemingly joining the rest of the team's starters on the sidelines. It remains to be seen whether the coaching staff intends to reinsert starters for the preseason finale, but Robinson should be ready to roll as the team's top wideout for Week 1.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...