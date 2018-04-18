Bears' Allen Robinson: Working way back from ACL injury

Coach Matt Nagy indicated that Robinson continues to focus on the "mental" aspect of his wideout role with the Bears as he sits out drills due to his ongoing recovery from a torn left ACL, the Chicago Tribune reports.

While Robinson is working his way back to form in a deliberate fashion, Nagy expressed confidence that the Bears' marquee free-agent addition will be ready to roll in time for the coming season. For his part, Robinson believes that he'll be able to participate in training camp, per the Chicago Sun-Times. The 24-year-old wideout inked a three-year, $42 million deal with the Bears in March and once his health is reestablished, Robinson is slated to head a re-tooled wideout corps that also includes Taylor Gabriel, Kevin White, Josh Bellamy, Bennie Fowler and Tanner Gentry.