Bears' Allen Robinson: Worst performance of season

Robinson caught one pass for six yards in the Bears' 22-14 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Despite facing one of the weaker pass defenses in the league, Mitchell Trubisky threw for just 125 yards, which certainly limited any upside for Robinson. He had an opportunity for potential long touchdown after he ran past the cornererback, but Trubisky underthrew the pass, resulting in an incompletion. This was the first time he posted fewer than 60 yards since Week 2, and he still should be considered a solid weekly lineup option.