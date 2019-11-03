Bears' Allen Robinson: Worst performance of season
Robinson caught one pass for six yards in the Bears' 22-14 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.
Despite facing one of the weaker pass defenses in the league, Mitchell Trubisky threw for just 125 yards, which certainly limited any upside for Robinson. He had an opportunity for potential long touchdown after he ran past the cornererback, but Trubisky underthrew the pass, resulting in an incompletion. This was the first time he posted fewer than 60 yards since Week 2, and he still should be considered a solid weekly lineup option.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...