Howard signed a contract with the Bears on Monday.

Howard has yet to appear in an NFL game since concluding a four-year college career at Tennessee in 2015, during which he tallied 99 catches for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns. At 5-foot-7, Howard will likely be ticketed for slot work with the Bears during the preseason. He'll face long odds to win a roster spot.

