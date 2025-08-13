Speed (undisclosed) reverted to the Bears' injured reserve list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Speed will move to Chicago's IR after going unclaimed off waivers, which means he'll be forced to miss the entire 2025 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with the Bears. Speed appeared in two regular-season games for the Bears in 2024 and logged 17 snaps (three on defense, 14 on special teams) over two games without otherwise showing up on the box score.