Ogbongbemiga (knee) was activated from injured reserve Thursday.

Ogbongbemiga is all set to make his season debut after missing the team's first eight contests of the year while recovering from a knee injury. The 27-year-old recorded 13 total tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks, while appearing in all 17 regular-season games with the Bears in 2024, though he did operate primarily as a special-teams option. Now in 2025, Ogbongbemiga is set to slot in as the top reserve option behind T.J. Edwards (hand) at middle linebacker.