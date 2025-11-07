Bears' Amen Ogbongbemiga: Activated from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ogbongbemiga (knee) was activated from injured reserve Thursday.
Ogbongbemiga is all set to make his season debut after missing the team's first eight contests of the year while recovering from a knee injury. The 27-year-old recorded 13 total tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks, while appearing in all 17 regular-season games with the Bears in 2024, though he did operate primarily as a special-teams option. Now in 2025, Ogbongbemiga is set to slot in as the top reserve option behind T.J. Edwards (hand) at middle linebacker.