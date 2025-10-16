Bears' Amen Ogbongbemiga: Designated to return from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Bears designated Ogbongbemiga (groin) to return from injured reserve Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Ogbongbemiga opened the season on injured reserve, but it appears he has progressed enough in his recovery from a groin injury to return to practice. He was limited in Thursday's practice, so he's unlikely to be reinstated from IR until he logs a full practice, which makes him a long shot to play against the Saints on Sunday.
