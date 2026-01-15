default-cbs-image
Ogbongbemiga (concussion) was listed as a full participant in Chicago's practice estimate Wednesday.

Ogbongbemiga is seemingly trending toward returning after sitting out last week's wild-card win over the Packers due to a concussion. The 27-year-old will aim to make his return during Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Rams if he manages to clear the league's concussion protocol in time.

