Ogbongbemiga signed a contract with the Bears on Thursday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Ogbongbemiga spent the first three seasons of his career with the Chargers after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State in 2021. The 25-year-old has primarily seen action on special teams, where he had four tackles and two fumble recoveries in 2023.
