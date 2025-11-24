Bears' Amen Ogbongbemiga: Huge fill-in performance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ogbongbemiga recorded 14 tackles, including two solo, in the Bears' 31-28 win over the Steelers on Sunday.
Ogbongbemiga played his first meaningful defensive snaps of the season after previously appearing only on special teams, and he benefited from Chicago's depleted linebacker group. His 14-tackle outing establishes him as a strong IDP fill-in while the Bears remain thin at linebacker.
More News
-
Bears' Amen Ogbongbemiga: Activated from IR•
-
Bears' Amen Ogbongbemiga: Won't return in Week 9•
-
Bears' Amen Ogbongbemiga: Staying on IR•
-
Bears' Amen Ogbongbemiga: Remaining on IR•
-
Bears' Amen Ogbongbemiga: Questionable for Sunday vs. Saints•
-
Bears' Amen Ogbongbemiga: Designated to return from IR•