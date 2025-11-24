default-cbs-image
Ogbongbemiga recorded 14 tackles, including two solo, in the Bears' 31-28 win over the Steelers on Sunday.

Ogbongbemiga played his first meaningful defensive snaps of the season after previously appearing only on special teams, and he benefited from Chicago's depleted linebacker group. His 14-tackle outing establishes him as a strong IDP fill-in while the Bears remain thin at linebacker.

