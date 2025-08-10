Bears' Amen Ogbongbemiga: Leaves game with shoulder injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ogbongbemiga is questionable to return to Sunday's preseason game against Miami due to a shoulder injury, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Even if the injury is determined to be minor, the Bears will likely play it safe with Ogbongbemiga and keep him sidelined for the rest of Sunday's exhibition game. He is battling for a spot on the 53-man roster as a depth linebacker and special teams contributor.
More News
-
Bears' Amen Ogbongbemiga: Signs new contract•
-
Bears' Amen Ogbongbemiga: Out of concussion protocol•
-
Bears' Amen Ogbongbemiga: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Bears' Amen Ogbongbemiga: Headed to Windy City•
-
Chargers' Amen Ogbongbemiga: No injury designation for Week 16•
-
Chargers' Amen Ogbongbemiga: Inactive Thursday•