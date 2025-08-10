Ogbongbemiga is questionable to return to Sunday's preseason game against Miami due to a shoulder injury, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Even if the injury is determined to be minor, the Bears will likely play it safe with Ogbongbemiga and keep him sidelined for the rest of Sunday's exhibition game. He is battling for a spot on the 53-man roster as a depth linebacker and special teams contributor.