Ogbongbemiga (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, but with a designation to return.

The linebacker can come back after missing the minimum of four regular-season games. Ogbongbemiga suffered a shoulder injury during the Bears' preseason opener but returned in time for the team's second preseason game Aug. 17 against the Bills, so it's unclear if this issue is related to that one. The former Charger saw action on 362 special-teams snaps and 15 defensive snaps for Chicago last year, making 13 tackles (seven solo).