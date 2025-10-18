Ogbongbemiga (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus New Orleans.

Ogbongbemiga has yet to suit up this regular season after being placed on Chicago's injured reserve list prior to Week 1, but it looks like there's a chance he could play in Week 7 after participating fully at practice Friday. In 2024, he played 362 snaps on special teams compared to just 15 on defense.