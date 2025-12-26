default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Ogbongbemiga (hamstring) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the 49ers.

The 27-year-old from Oklahoma State upgraded from limited practice Thursday to a full session Friday, suggesting he's moved past his hamstring issue in time to play Sunday. Now fully healthy, Ogbongbemiga is expected to operate as the Chicago's No. 2 middle linebacker in Week 17.

More News