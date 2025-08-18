Ogbongbemiga (shoulder) logged five tackles (four solo) and a forced fumble during Sunday's 38-0 win over the Bills.

Ogbongbemiga suffered a shoulder during the Bears' preseason opener against the Dolphins, but he progressed enough in his recovery to be cleared to play Sunday. He led the Bears in tackles and forced a fumble late in the third quarter, which led to Chicago scoring 14 plays later on an Ian Wheeler 10-yard rushing touchdown. Ogbongbemiga primarily served on special teams for the Bears in 2024 and logged 13 tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks, across 17 regular-season games, and that role is his clearest path to making the 53-man roster at the end of training camp.