Bears' Amen Ogbongbemiga: Remaining on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ogbongbemiga (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Ogbongbemiga was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday, but he hasn't progressed enough in his recovery from a knee injury to return for Week 7. His next opportunity to make his 2025 regular-season debut is Week 8 against the Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 26.
