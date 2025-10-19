default-cbs-image
Ogbongbemiga (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Ogbongbemiga was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday, but he hasn't progressed enough in his recovery from a knee injury to return for Week 7. His next opportunity to make his 2025 regular-season debut is Week 8 against the Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 26.

