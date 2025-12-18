Bears' Amen Ogbongbemiga: Ruled out for Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ogbongbemiga (hamstring) is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Packers.
Ogbongbemiga upgraded to a limited practice session Thursday after having been listed as a non-participant Tuesday and Wednesday, but he nonetheless won't suit up Week 16. With Ogbongbemiga unavailable Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Noah Sewell will be candidates to handle expanded depth roles on defense.
