Bears' Amen Ogbongbemiga: Ruled out to face Packers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ogbongbemiga (concussion) is ruled out for Saturday's wild-card round matchup against Green Bay.
Ogbongbemiga was not listed on Chicago's injury report Tuesday, but he was added as a non-participant Wednesday and Thursday and appears to now be in the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. In order to be eligible for the Bears' next context, should the team advance further in the NFC playoffs, Ogbongbemiga will first need to fully clear the concussion protocol.
