Ogbongbemiga agreed to a two-year, $5 million deal with the Bears on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

An undrafted free agent back in 2021, the linebacker latched onto the NFL as a special teamer recording 36 total tackles and two fumble recoveries in three seasons with Los Angeles. The 26-year-old joined the Bears this past season and reprised a similar role playing a career-high 352 special teams snaps in 2024.