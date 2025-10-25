Ogbongbemiga (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports.

Although Ogbongbemiga logged a full week of practice, he'll remain on the injured reserve list through Chicago's Week 8 matchup. The Oklahoma State product has yet to play in 2025 after recording 13 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, over 17 games with the Bears in 2024.