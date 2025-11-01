Bears' Amen Ogbongbemiga: Won't return in Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ogbongbemiga (knee) has downgraded and been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bengals.
The Oklahoma State product has yet to play this season due to a knee injury, and he'll remain on the injured reserve list for another week. While Ogbongbemiga is sidelined in Week 9, expect Noah Sewell and D'Marco Jackson to operate as the Bears' top reserve linebackers.
