Billings was not listed on the Bears' injury report ahead of Sunday's NFC divisional-round game against the Rams.

Billings sustained a hip injury during the Bears' wild-card win over the Packers, but his absence from the injury report indicates that he'll be available for Sunday's playoff tilt. The veteran defensive tackle logged 31 tackles (19 solo), including 1.0 sacks, across 17 regular-season games for Chicago in 2025.