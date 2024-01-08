Billings notched two tackles in the Bears' 17-9 loss to the Packers on Sunday.
Playing on the fourth team in his six-year career, Billings had one of his least productive seasons by recording 27 tackles over 17 games. The veteran defensive tackle is signed through 2025, but he'll go into 2024 as a low-upside IDP.
More News
-
Bears' Andrew Billings: Signs two-year extension•
-
Bears' Andrew Billings: Lands in Windy City•
-
Raiders' Andrew Billings: Back in action Saturday•
-
Raiders' Andrew Billings: Deemed questionable for Saturday•
-
Raiders' Andrew Billings: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Raiders' Andrew Billings: Draws questionable tag•