Billings signed a contract with the Bears on Thursday, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Billings appeared in 14 games for the Raiders last season, recording 39 tackles (18 solo) and one sack. He previously spent time with the Browns and the Bengals, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 Draft. He'll likely compete for a depth role in the middle of Chicago's defensive line.
