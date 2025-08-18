Billings (pectoral) logged two tackles (one solo), including a sack, during the Bears' 38-0 preseason win over the Bills on Sunday.

Billings was cleared to play Sunday after fully recovering from surgery in January to repair a ruptured pectoral muscle. The 2016 fourth-rounder is entering the final year of his two-year contract extension that he signed with the Bears in November of 2023. Billings is slated to serve in a rotational role at defensive tackle behind Grady Jarrett and Gervon Dextor.